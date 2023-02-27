Murray (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Murray was probable ahead of Sunday's matchup due to right foot inflammation, so it's not very surprising to see him available against the Clippers. Over two appearances since the All-Star break, he's averaged 12.0 points and 6.5 assists in 29.0 minutes per game.
