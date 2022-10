Murray (thigh) is listed as questionable for Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

In spite of Murray's questionable designation on Denver's injury report, coach Michael Malone said Sunday that the point guard is doubtful to play. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Nuggets take a cautious approach for Monday's exhibition matchup, while Murray will have two more opportunities to suit up during the preseason if he's ultimately held out against the Suns.