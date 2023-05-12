Murray (illness) will play in Thursday's Game 6 against Phoenix, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After being a late addition to the injury report and dealing with a non-COVID illness throughout the day, Murray has officially been cleared for Game 6 action. Considering the point guard has scored over 30 points twice and fewer than 20 twice through five games this series, Murray should remain a high-risk, high-reward option in daily formats, though his steady rebound and assist production give him a safer floor.