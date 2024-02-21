Murray (lower leg) is listed as probable on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Wizards.
Barring any setbacks, Murray should be able to suit up Thursday after missing Denver's last outing before the All-Star break due to bilateral tibia inflammation. Murray has somewhat struggled since the beginning of February, shooting 39.0 percent from the field in his last five appearances.
