Murray is questionable for Thursday's matchup against Cleveland due to right knee inflammation.

Murray missed Denver's final six games before the All-Star break due to right knee soreness, and despite the point guard saying he'd be able to suit up when the Nuggets resumed action Thursday, he's officially listed as questionable. If Murray is sidelined again, Bruce Brown should draw another start at point guard, while recently-signed Reggie Jackson could emerge as the top backup.