Murray (hamstring) was listed as questionable for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports

Murray missed Monday's preseason contest and is now questionable for Wednesday due to left hamstring tightness. There is no indication that the start guard will miss any regular season action. With Murray and Bones Hyland both questionable for Wednesday's game, Ish Smith and Bruce Brown are in line for increased workloads.