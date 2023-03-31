Murray (injury management) will not play Friday against the Suns.

The Nuggets are essentially punting this game with Nikola Jokic (calf), Michael Porter (heel) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness) all being held out. With so many key players out, the Nuggets will need a lot from Bruce Brown. Christian Braun and Ish Smith are likely to be heavily involved as well.

