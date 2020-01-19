Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially out Sunday

Murray (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

After Murray was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle following his early departure from Wednesday's win over the Hornets, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic relayed that the point guard would be sidelined multiple games on account of the injury. It thus comes as little surprise that Murray will be sidelined for a second straight contest Sunday, and unless the Nuggets indicate otherwise, he can probably be viewed as doubtful for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday in Minnesota. Monte Morris will likely act as the Nuggets' starter at point guard until Murray is cleared to play again.