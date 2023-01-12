Murray (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
The point guard rolled his ankle during Wednesday's matchup against the Suns, but coach Michael Malone said Thursday that he expected Murray to be able to play against the Clippers. His probable designation reflects that optimism, so it seems unlikely that he'll be forced to miss any time due to the injury.
