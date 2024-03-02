Murray (ankle) is considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Lakers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Murray exited Thursday's game against the Heat with a right ankle sprain. His status Saturday will likely depend on how he is feeling after testing things out during pregame warmups. Reggie Jackson would be the likely candidate to replace him at point guard should Murray ultimately not get the green light.
