Murray (hamstring) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.

Discomfort in his left hamstring has kept Murray out of the Nuggets' first two seeding games, but there's hope he'll return to the lineup Wednesday. Murray was able to go through some conditioning work Monday and Tuesday, but he hasn't participated in any game action since the team's final scrimmage on July 27. If Murray is ultimately cleared to play, he'd likely face some initial limitations.