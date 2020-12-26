Murray (calf) is starting Friday's game against the Clippers, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Murray was probable heading into Friday's Christmas Day matchup due to left calf tightness, and he'll be in the starting five for the Nuggets. The 23-year-old recorded nine points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist over 34 minutes in Wednesday's season opener.
