Murray (shoulder) is going through his regular warmup ahead of Sunday's game against the Jazz and appears on track to play, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Murray is expected to play despite a shoulder injury as he's only missed one of the team's first 18 games of the season while dealing with some bumps and bruises. The 23-year-old will look to help the team bounce back from Friday's loss to the Spurs against the hottest team in the league.