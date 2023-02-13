Murray (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Heat, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray will miss a fifth straight game due to right knee soreness. Bruce Brown is expected to start at point guard again, but Nikola Jokic will continue to shoulder the majority of the playmaking duties. Murray's final chance to suit up before the All-Star break will arrive Monday in Miami, though it'd make sense if Denver held the point guard out again to give him even more time to rest his knee.