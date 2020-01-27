Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Out again Tuesday
Murray (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Murray is still working his way back from a sprained left ankle and will miss a seventh straight game as a result. The point guard was able to get in some light conditioning work prior to Sunday's win over the Rockets, though he remains without a concrete timetable for his return. Will Barton and Monte Morris should handle the majority of point guard duties in Murray's absence.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...