Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Out again Tuesday

Murray (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Murray is still working his way back from a sprained left ankle and will miss a seventh straight game as a result. The point guard was able to get in some light conditioning work prior to Sunday's win over the Rockets, though he remains without a concrete timetable for his return. Will Barton and Monte Morris should handle the majority of point guard duties in Murray's absence.