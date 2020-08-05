Murray (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Spurs, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

There was some hope Murray could take the floor Wednesday after missing the Nuggets' first two seeding games, but he'll ultimately remain on the sidelines due to left hamstring soreness. In his stead, Monte Morris will continue to see extended run at point guard. Murray's next opportunity to take the floor arrives Thursday against the Trail Blazers.