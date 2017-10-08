Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Out for rest Sunday vs. Spurs
Murray will sit out Sunday's preseason matchup against the Spurs for rest, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Murray continues to battle Emmanuel Mudiay for rights to the starting point guard job, though coach Michael Malone wants to limit his overall workload, so he'll get the night off for rest Sunday. It's still unclear who the favorite is for the top job, but with only two exhibition games left before the regular-season opener, a decision should be coming shortly. If Murray is eventually named the starter, he's got breakout potential in one of the more beneficial offenses for fantasy in the league.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Shines in starting opportunity•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will return to starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Seven points off bench Monday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will take on bench role Monday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores nine points in preseason debut•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Gets start in preseason opener•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...