Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Out for rest Sunday vs. Spurs

Murray will sit out Sunday's preseason matchup against the Spurs for rest, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Murray continues to battle Emmanuel Mudiay for rights to the starting point guard job, though coach Michael Malone wants to limit his overall workload, so he'll get the night off for rest Sunday. It's still unclear who the favorite is for the top job, but with only two exhibition games left before the regular-season opener, a decision should be coming shortly. If Murray is eventually named the starter, he's got breakout potential in one of the more beneficial offenses for fantasy in the league.