Murray (knee) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Warriors due to left knee injury management, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Murray missed the entire 2021-22 season due to an ACL tear, so the team will ease him back into the swing of things as the season progresses. Friday's absence is no surprise, as the team is playing the front end of a back-to-back set. Look for him to return to the lineup in Saturday's game against the Thunder. He recorded 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Jazz.