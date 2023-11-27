Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Clippers but could return later in the week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Murray will miss an 11th straight game Monday due to a right hamstring strain, but it sounds like his return is imminent. Charania said the All-Star guard is considered day-to-day at this point and that Murray could return as soon as Wednesday's matchup versus Houston. However, the Nuggets will end Week 6 with a Friday-Saturday back-to-back set versus the Suns and Kings, respectively, so even if Murray is cleared this week, it's difficult to imagine him playing in more than two games. Murray will presumably be subject to a minute restriction following a lengthy absence, so Reggie Jackson should continue to get plenty of run over the next couple of days.