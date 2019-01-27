Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Out Saturday

Murray (ankle) will not play Saturday against the 76ers, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.

Murray will miss the second game of his three-year career Saturday. It's not immediately clear who coach Michael Malone will turn to for a starting point guard against Philadelphia. However, Monte Morris and Will Barton could take on extra ballhandling responsibilities.

