Murray (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with Minnesota.
Murray is getting his standard rest day on the second leg of a back-to-back, but he should be back for Tuesday's rematch with the Timberwolves. Expect more run for Christian Braun and Bones Hyland with Murray watching from the sidelines on Sunday.
