Murray (elbow) won't play in Tuesday's contest against the Kings, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray was an extremely late addition to the injury report heading into Tuesday's matchup and now has been ruled out. Monte Morris will earn the start in Murray's absence and likely see increased run. Murray is currently dealing with a right elbow contusion and should be considered questionable for the Nuggets' next contest against the Suns on Friday.