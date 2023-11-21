Murray (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against Orlando, Vic Lombardi of AltitudeTV reports.
Murray is also considered doubtful to play Friday against Houston, per coach Michael Malone. Although he hasn't been cleared for contact, Murray has been partaking in pregame workouts and appears to be nearing a return. Sunday against San Antonio is an ensuing opportunity for his return.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play on road trip•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Not ruled out for road trip•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Slated to miss rest of November•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Multi-game absence expected•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't play Monday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Injures hamstring Saturday•