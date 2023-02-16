Murray (knee) will remain on the sidelines for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Murray will skip Denver's final game heading into the All-Star break, which will mark his sixth straight game on the sidelines. However, when discussing Murray during Mike Malone's pregame media availability Wednesday, he downplayed concerns, saying that the Nuggets are "just being smart" and don't want to push their star guard if he's not "confident" playing on a sore knee. Hopefully, with some extended rest going into the All-Star break, Murray will be able to come back for a strong second half. Bruce Brown and Christian Braun will continue to benefit in Murray's absence.