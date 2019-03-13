Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Paces team with 30 points Tuesday
Murray had 30 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 133-107 victory over the Timberwolves.
Murray totaled 30 points for just the sixth time this season, hitting 10-of-16 from the field in a team-best performance. Murray has been a little disappointing this season although is still a consistent source of points and three's. The hope had been that he could elevate his game to another level but he has simply remained the player he was last season. The three steals here were very nice and the first time he has had multiple steals in a game since February 23.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...