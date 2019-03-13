Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Paces team with 30 points Tuesday

Murray had 30 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 133-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Murray totaled 30 points for just the sixth time this season, hitting 10-of-16 from the field in a team-best performance. Murray has been a little disappointing this season although is still a consistent source of points and three's. The hope had been that he could elevate his game to another level but he has simply remained the player he was last season. The three steals here were very nice and the first time he has had multiple steals in a game since February 23.