Murray had 35 points (12-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 112-109 victory over Minnesota in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

With contributors like Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter struggling to score, Murray came through with a very accurate night that included five three pointers in the Game 5 victory. Murray had a couple of rough performances in the series, but managed an average of 27.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds over five games against the Timberwolves. Murray's numbers were glaringly different on the road, where he averaged only 18.5 points over two games in Minneapolis.