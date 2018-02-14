Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Plans to play through chest injury Thursday
Murray acknowledged after Tuesday's 117-109 win over the Spurs that he was in "constant pain" while playing through a chest injury, but said he plans to suit up Thursday against the Bucks, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Murray enjoyed an efficient night despite being less than fully healthy Tuesday, finishing with 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 38 minutes. It's likely that he'll be in store for another sizable workload Thursday, even though Murray plans to play in the Rising Stars Challenge a day later "no matter what." Given that the Rising Stars Challenge tends to be a rather low-intensity exhibition game, Murray should meet his goal of playing back-to-back days, but his status is nonetheless worth tracking heading into Thursday.
