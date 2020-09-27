Murray (knee) will play in Saturday's Game 5 against the Lakers, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Murray will play and start in Game 5 despite dealing with a bruised right knee. The Nuggets are playing down 3-1 for the third time in these playoffs. In the Conference Finals, Murray is averaging 26.5 points, 7.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 40.5 minutes.
