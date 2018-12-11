Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Plays 36 minutes Monday
Murray tallied 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four steals, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 105-99 victory over the Grizzlies.
Murray got through the pregame warmups and took his place in the starting lineup, scoring 16 points in 36 minutes. The playing time was right on par with his season average, indicating there should be no issue moving forward. Despite only attempting 10 field-goals, Murray compensated on the defensive end with four steals and two blocks. The Nuggets don't play again until Friday which will give Murray plenty of time to rest.
