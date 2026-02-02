Murray finished with 12 points (4-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-111 loss to the Thunder.

The All-Star break couldn't come soon enough for Murray, who needs time to heal up. Although he's shored up his recent totals with significant assist numbers, his shot volume has taken a slight hit since returning from a one-game absence. His success beyond the arc has also taken a hit, converting only 31.8 percent of his long-range shots over the past four games.