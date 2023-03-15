Murray closed with 14 points (5-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 125-110 loss to the Raptors.

Murray played through an ongoing knee issue but continued to struggle from the floor, landing just 5-of-18 from the field. He has now shot under 30 percent in three of the past four games, crippling managers who are entrenched in their fantasy playoffs. The fact he played 40 minutes does indicate his knee is not too serious. However, the Nuggets will face off against the lowly Pistons on Thursday, meaning the medical staff may opt to give Murray the night off.