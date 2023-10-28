Murray contributed 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-104 victory over Memphis.

The 26-year-old guard tied Nikola Jokic for the team lead in scoring on the night, and his four made threes led all shooters. Murray has kicked off his campaign with back-to-back games of 20-plus points, five-plus assists and three-plus three-pointers, but the biggest concern with him from a fantasy perspective remains his ability to stay on the court -- he hasn't played more than 65 games in a season since 2018-19.