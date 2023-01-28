Murray accumulated 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to the 76ers.

The 25-year-old guard sat out the Nuggets' last game due to minor knee and hip ailments, but Murray was back on the court for a showdown between two of the top three teams in the NBA by winning percentage. He's scored at least 20 points in three straight games and six of the last 10, averaging 22.7 points, 6.8 assists, 4.8 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch as he marches toward another strong season.