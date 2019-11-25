Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Pops for 22 points

Murray compiled 22 points (9-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 116-104 win over the Suns.

Murray's scoring had lagged early on in the campaign, but he's shown signs of heating up lately, clearing 20 points in three of his last four outings. Most of Murray's value should continue to come from the offensive end moving forward, but he's enhanced his utility thanks to the nice jump he's enjoyed in steals this season. He's nabbed a steal in all but one of his 15 starts and is averaging 1.5 per game, well above his career-best mark from 2017-18 (1.0).