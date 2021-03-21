Murray scored 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 loss to the Pelicans.

The 24-year-old was sluggish coming out of the All-Star break, averaging only 12.0 points over his first four games back, but Murray has now woken up with a combined 57 points in the last two contests. He remains on track for career highs in points, field-goal percentage, made three-pointers and steals as he gives Denver a strong second option behind Nikola Jokic.