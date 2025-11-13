Murray finished with 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 victory over the Clippers.

Murray shed his probable tag for a second consecutive game, and his participation during both sides of a back-to-back is a strong indication that his calf injury is no longer an issue. Although he managed 15 points, Murray only connected on 31.2 percent of his shots. He was much more effective on defense, recording a season-high four steals during the win.