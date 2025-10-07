Murray logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Monday's 112-108 win over the Raptors.

Murray's shot warmed up after a tepid outing the season opener, sinking three three-pointers in six attempts beyond the arc. Bruce Brown's return to the team will lend support to Murray, who was overworked last season after logging the highest minute-per-game average of his career. Brown's presence will keep Murray fresh down the stretch, reserving his best stuff for critical moments in close games.