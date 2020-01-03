Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts 22 points, seven dimes
Murray amassed 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 win over the Pacers.
Murray put together a quality stat line, contributing across every category except blocks. He's averaging a career high in steals, and he has another good opportunity to post impressive counting stats during Saturday's matchup versus the Wizards.
