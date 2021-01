Murray played 41 minutes in Friday's loss to Phoenix, totaling 31 points (12-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Murray sat out Denver's previous contest due to a right elbow contusion, but he appeared to have no ill effects from the injury given his 12-for-22 shooting line and four makes from deep. The point guard has upped his scoring to 21.0 points per game this season, though he is averaging only 2.8 assists -- his lowest mark since his rookie campaign.