Murray (ankle) ended Saturday's 124-114 victory over the Lakers with 24 points (11-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes.

Murray had been listed as questionable heading into Saturday after he tweaked his ankle in Thursday's win over Miami and was unable to return, but he ended up suiting up against the Lakers and looked like his usual self while logging hefty minutes. The double-double was Murray's eighth of the season.