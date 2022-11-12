Murray amassed 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and 10 assists across 35 minutes during Friday's 131-112 loss to the Celtics.

Murray needed 17 shots from the field to score 14 points, and he's now 12-for-32 over his last two contests. Despite this, he's finished in double figures in each of his last eight contests and continues to prove how valuable he is to his fantasy managers in the assist column following a sluggish start to the 2022-23 campaign.