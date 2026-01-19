Murray notched 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 110-87 loss to the Hornets.

Murray had been on a heater of late but turned in one of his quietest outings of the season on Sunday against Charlotte, posting a season-low two assists, his second game with one or fewer rebounds, his lowest point total since Dec. 20 and just his second game without a made three-pointer. The 28-year-old guard remains in the midst of a career-best season, averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting a career-high 49 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from deep.