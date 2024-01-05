Murray ended Thursday's 130-127 win over the Warriors with 25 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals over 32 minutes.

Murray trailed both Nikola Jokic (34 points) and Aaron Gordon (30 points) among Denver scorers Thursday, but he nonetheless posted a big offensive effort with 25 points. It was his second straight game producing exactly that total following a disappointing nine-point dud against OKC on Dec. 29. That aberration aside, Murray has been quite reliable as a scorer of late, posting 20-plus points in eight of his past nine contests.