Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts seven assists Sunday

Murray accumulated 13 points (3-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-115 victory over the Kings.

Sunday marked Murray's seventh game this season with at least seven assists. However, he struggled from the field, demonstrating the issues he still has regarding consistency. While Murray has had some big performances, recording six games with at least 40 fantasy points, there are plenty of times where he fades away, as eight of his performances have resulted in fewer than 25 fantasy points.