Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts solid line in lopsided win

Murray totaled 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes in Saturday's 124-102 win over the Cavaliers.

Murray's output would have been even higher but the guard only logged 25 minutes, mostly due to the 24-point lead they had amassed by halftime. Murray continued his torrid hot streak from beyond the arc, converting 15-for-25 from 3-point range over the past three games.