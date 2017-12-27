Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts team-high scoring total in victory

Murray supplied 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 107-83 win over the Jazz.

The second-year guard got off to a blistering start, scoring 13 of his 22 points in the first quarter. His final line marked his 11th game of more than 20 points and pushed his scoring average to 17.7 in 13 December contests. Murray's 60.0 percent shooting was also his best since hitting that same mark on Nov. 20, and he's now drained multiple threes in eight of his last nine contests. While his scoring still sees the occasional downturn, Murray's fantasy stock is undeniably on the rise in all formats.