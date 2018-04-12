Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts well-rounded effort in overtime loss
Murray posted 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the Nuggets.
Murray struggled a bit from behind the arc, but he still exceeded his season average in scoring while making meaningful contributions on the board and as a passer. Though the second-year guard was unable to help his team into the postseason, he finishes the campaign with 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc. The franchise could undergo some change in the offseason, meaning Murray may experience additional usage in the 2018/19 campaign.
