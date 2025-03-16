Murray supplied 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 loss to the Wizards.

The 28-year-old point guard finished as the club's second-leading scorer while racking up a game-high mark in steals. Murray briefly exited to the locker room in the loss due to an apparent ankle injury, though he was able to return and finish the game, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic. The eighth-year pro produced his third outing with at least 20 points over his last five, during which he has averaged 22.6 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 38.6 minutes per contest.