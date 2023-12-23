Murray closed Friday's 122-117 win over Brooklyn with 32 points (11-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 34 minutes.

He just nipped Nikola Jokic's 31 points for the team lead, as Murray produced a new season-best scoring effort. The 26-year-old guard has played in only 16 games due to hamstring and ankle injuries, but he appears to be finding his form in December, averaging 22.3 points, 4.6 assists, 3.8 boards, 2.8 threes, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals through eight contests while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor, 46.8 percent from beyond the arc and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line.