Murray logged 34 points (12-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 130-127 loss to the Bulls.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 36 points in a triple-double, but Murray was right there with him in scoring, only for the Denver bench to let the duo down with only nine total points. It was Murray's best offensive showing since he erupted for 43 points back on Oct .27, and through 12 games on the season the 28-year-old point guard is averaging 23.1 points, 6.1 assists, 5.6 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.3 steals.